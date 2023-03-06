Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 292,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 29,419 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 18.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 81,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

SCVL opened at $26.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $715.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.43. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $36.48.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

About Shoe Carnival

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 9.25%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

