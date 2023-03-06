Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,598 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Bristow Group worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTOL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 76.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bristow Group by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Bristow Group by 4,588.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristow Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTOL opened at $28.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $790.72 million, a PE ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $40.10.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

