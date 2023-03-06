Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 769,900 Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 769,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.65% of Rigetti Computing as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the third quarter worth $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 70.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.
Rigetti Computing Stock Performance
Rigetti Computing stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at Rigetti Computing
In other news, Director Chad Rigetti sold 182,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $188,391.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,364,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,158.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 466,364 shares of company stock valued at $470,522 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Rigetti Computing Company Profile
Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.
See Also
