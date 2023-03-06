ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of ScanSource worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 29.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ScanSource by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 113.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,657 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 14.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ScanSource Price Performance

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $31.63 on Monday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SCSC shares. StockNews.com downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

