Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 13.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of HCC opened at $42.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $344.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 52.03% and a net margin of 36.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

