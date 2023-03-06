Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 82.9% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 213,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 97,763 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 723,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHLB. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $28.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.35 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.47%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Featured Stories

