Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,552 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of TriCo Bancshares worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 208.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 30,838 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,824,000 after purchasing an additional 35,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,770,000 after purchasing an additional 52,760 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TCBK shares. Stephens lowered their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

About TriCo Bancshares

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $50.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.35. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $58.62.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

