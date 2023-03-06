Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,483 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,317 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 138.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,153,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 134.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 87.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Price Performance

Shares of BCH opened at $21.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Banco de Chile Increases Dividend

Banco de Chile Profile

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.3688 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

(Get Rating)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

Featured Stories

