Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 35,106 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in Mondelez International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 181,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.71 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average of $63.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

