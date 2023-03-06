8,578 Shares in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Medifast as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Medifast by 23.2% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 63,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Medifast by 376.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at $770,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,660,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Medifast by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MED. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Medifast Price Performance

Medifast Dividend Announcement

Medifast stock opened at $111.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.16. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $197.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 571 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

