AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 22,625 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,625 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Driven Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 122,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Driven Brands by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Driven Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Driven Brands by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $28.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 115.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $35.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Driven Brands Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Driven Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

(Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.