Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,775 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 81,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 79,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.85 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $308.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.70 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.66%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

