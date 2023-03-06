Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 33,545 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,545 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $15,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,103,000 after buying an additional 44,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,074,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339,226 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,266,000 after acquiring an additional 177,596 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,718,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,538,000 after acquiring an additional 308,043 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,638,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,236,000 after buying an additional 38,425 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $159.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.13 and a 12 month high of $217.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.063 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,176,642.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at $44,176,642.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Articles

