AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,006 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,644,000 after purchasing an additional 288,068 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 757,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,224,000 after purchasing an additional 274,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 888,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,749,000 after purchasing an additional 260,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 372,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,293,000 after purchasing an additional 220,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

AXIS Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AXS opened at $60.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 4.34%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 78.22%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.