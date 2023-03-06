AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,318 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Exponent by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $199,856.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $36,134.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,487.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $199,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,275 shares of company stock valued at $455,120 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Performance

EXPO stock opened at $105.46 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.97 and a 52 week high of $112.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.82 and its 200 day moving average is $98.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.47 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

