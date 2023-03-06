AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,890 Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Malibu Boats at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 16.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 626,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after purchasing an additional 86,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 8.2% in the third quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 381,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after purchasing an additional 28,965 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBUU opened at $60.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $70.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.33.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $338.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.00 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 34.19%. Equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,473 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $462,653.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,017.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MBUU shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

