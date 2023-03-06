Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Lifted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 236.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,310 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 51.0% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,787,000 after acquiring an additional 438,407 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 130.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,001,000 after acquiring an additional 260,371 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 441.1% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 293,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,057,000 after acquiring an additional 239,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 82.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 505,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,129,000 after acquiring an additional 228,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 target price (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $276.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

NYSE:DG opened at $217.69 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.46 and its 200-day moving average is $241.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

