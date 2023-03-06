AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $974,000 Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,539 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THS. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 72.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 52.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

THS stock opened at $49.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $51.55.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.