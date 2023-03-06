AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $930,000 Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,050,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth $56,619,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,698,000 after buying an additional 331,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,197,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,602,000 after buying an additional 316,507 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2,778.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 276,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

NYSE:EPC opened at $44.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $45.31.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $469.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.90 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.56%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

