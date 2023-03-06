Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Holdings Decreased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $11,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 15.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,667,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 9.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 11.6% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.5 %

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $138.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.00 and a twelve month high of $231.43.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 72.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.89.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Articles

