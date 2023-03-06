AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $945,000 Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 69.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $330.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.33 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $453.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on TYL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $468.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.62.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at $26,867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

