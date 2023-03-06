Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 200,406 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,406 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.31% of Valaris worth $11,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the third quarter worth about $2,594,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valaris by 48.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,279 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Valaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,506,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Valaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,725,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

VAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Valaris in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Valaris from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

NYSE:VAL opened at $72.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.36. Valaris Limited has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

