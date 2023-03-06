Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 2,098 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Owens Corning worth $11,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 271,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 77,153 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on OC shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Owens Corning Price Performance

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC opened at $101.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.40%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

