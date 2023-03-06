Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,899 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 790,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,400,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 46,205 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,877 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.3 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

