AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $967,000 Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUVA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in NuVasive by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,184,893 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $107,409,000 after buying an additional 149,346 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NuVasive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,353,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NuVasive by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,509,000 after buying an additional 192,295 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in NuVasive by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 665,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after buying an additional 336,741 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NuVasive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,067 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,957,000 after buying an additional 18,634 shares during the period.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $44.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $60.47.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $305.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NUVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.77.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

