AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,182 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,266 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Solar by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,933,000 after purchasing an additional 131,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $210.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.65. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $211.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.26.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

