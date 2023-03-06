AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $978,000 Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,182 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,836 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 28,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,055,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,769,000 after acquiring an additional 211,732 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 245,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 20,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 166,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 39,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CUBI shares. Stephens set a $45.00 price target on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $30.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $59.97.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $142.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.85 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.