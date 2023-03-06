AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $938,000 Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,551 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,162,863,000 after buying an additional 6,357,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,099,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,781,000 after purchasing an additional 109,280 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,368,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,717,000 after purchasing an additional 617,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7,055.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at $10,887,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 2.0 %

IR stock opened at $59.47 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $59.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average is $52.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

See Also

