AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,905 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 140.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of FormFactor worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 17.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2,953.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 228,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 220,834 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter worth about $1,600,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2,305.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $30.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 1.24. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,263,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Featured Stories

