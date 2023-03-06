Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,316 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.1% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 869,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 34,559 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 148,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,311 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 864.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 251,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 225,612 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOMD shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Nomad Foods Trading Up 1.8 %

About Nomad Foods

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $24.56.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

