Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 92,880 Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,437,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,880 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.66% of Vista Energy worth $13,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in Vista Energy by 228.3% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,175,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,881 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Vista Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,200,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 22,046 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,129,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 61,113 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 68.1% during the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,008,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 408,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 73.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 942,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VIST opened at $19.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

