AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $969,000 Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 52.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ULTA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.19.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $522.06 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $537.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $504.24 and a 200-day moving average of $452.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

