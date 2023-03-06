AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 37,952 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,952 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UGI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,374,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,881 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,719,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,733 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 826,434 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 1,907.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 675,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in UGI by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,293,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,063,000 after acquiring an additional 456,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $37.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.58. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $44.54.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

