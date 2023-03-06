AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 22,271 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,271 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 71,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,120,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,664 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,363,000 after purchasing an additional 562,273 shares during the last quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,760,529,000 after purchasing an additional 520,540 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ITW opened at $238.93 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.99. The stock has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

