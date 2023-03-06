Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMG. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Warner Music Group

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $964,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $964,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 379,341 shares in the company, valued at $12,138,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warner Music Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $31.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 244.53%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.64.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.