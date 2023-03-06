AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 12.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $87.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $68.15 and a 1 year high of $138.31.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 128.92% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $201.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

