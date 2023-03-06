AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.56.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

CASY stock opened at $213.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.98. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Stories

