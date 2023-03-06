Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Position Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,387,000 after purchasing an additional 249,277 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ST opened at $51.65 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $57.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sensata Technologies news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $36,127.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at $280,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ST. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Read More

