Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 3,768 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $15,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,312,000 after buying an additional 151,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $99.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.76. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $122.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.90%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

