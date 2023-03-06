AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,318 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 357.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1,537.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

VRNT stock opened at $38.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.97.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $225.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. Analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $287,972.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,074.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $220,815.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,273 shares in the company, valued at $39,598,493.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $287,972.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,074.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $644,154. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

