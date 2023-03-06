Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,245 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,991 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5,609.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,758,000 after purchasing an additional 705,720 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,443,000 after purchasing an additional 652,949 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $71,442,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:APD opened at $294.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.18. The firm has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.59%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

