AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,423 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,256,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 412.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 845,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,795,000 after purchasing an additional 680,241 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 22,885.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 643,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,972,000 after purchasing an additional 640,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,681,000 after purchasing an additional 557,474 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $45.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

