Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,246 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Cardinal Health worth $13,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 422.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $75.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

