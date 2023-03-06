Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Kelly Services worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 656,552 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,186,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,531,000 after acquiring an additional 469,602 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,531,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,994,000 after acquiring an additional 145,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 228,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 138,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $17.09 on Monday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.37.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently -18.52%.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Noble Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kelly Services to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

