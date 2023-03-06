Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Genesco worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Genesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,910,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 16.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 34,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Genesco by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after buying an additional 30,324 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of GCO opened at $48.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $606.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.95. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $603.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.23 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 3.98%. Analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Genesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

