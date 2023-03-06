Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,688 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco by 76.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 73,480 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 13.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 185,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,495 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 44,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth about $6,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $17.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.22%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.34%.

Insider Transactions at Invesco

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $18,765,719.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,947,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,577,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

Invesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.