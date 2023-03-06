Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,211 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRDO. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $13.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $176.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,490.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $220,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,484 shares in the company, valued at $557,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Featured Articles

