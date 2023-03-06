Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,074 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in First Busey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 49.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,684,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,019,000 after acquiring an additional 104,955 shares during the period. 49.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Busey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Van A. Dukeman purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,709.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $56,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,188,086.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Van A. Dukeman bought 4,500 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,709.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $217,380 and sold 35,299 shares valued at $873,333. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Busey Trading Up 0.9 %

BUSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on First Busey from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $24.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.43. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.89.

First Busey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

About First Busey

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.