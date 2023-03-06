Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KTB. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $52.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.93. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 124.39%. The company had revenue of $731.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 44.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Williams Trading raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

