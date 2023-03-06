Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,132 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.0% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $137.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.35. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.36 and a 1-year high of $155.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 100.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on THG. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $119,395.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Further Reading

